BRIEF-NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil
* NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil
BUTTE, Montana Oct 17 A top Federal Reserve official on Thursday took another swipe at his more hawkish colleagues, warning against public discussion of reducing the U.S. central bank's bond-buying stimulus.
"Talking about reducing stimulus right now because we are ... sufficiently satisfied with where we are in the labor market outlook ... I think that sends exactly the wrong message," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said after a speech in Butte, Montana.
The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, he added, "does not give the whatever-it-takes mentality that ... I think we should be conveying to people."
Addressing this week's near U.S. government default, Kocherlakota, who does not have a vote on the FOMC this year, said the quicker politicians get their fiscal house "in order" the more that longer-term inflation expectations will be anchored, and the better ultimately for monetary policy.
* NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.
LONDON, March 1 The gap between French and German 10-year government bond yields widened marginally and stocks edged off their highs on Wednesday after conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said he would remain in the election race.