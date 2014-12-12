(Adds comments, context)

Dec 12 Narayana Kocherlakota said on Friday he will step down as president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank when his term ends in 2016, becoming the third Fed dissenter this year to announce plans to leave the U.S. central bank.

Kocherlakota, 51, has emerged as perhaps the Fed's most ardent defender of accommodative policy meant to get more Americans back to work, even as the economic recovery gained momentum over the last year.

He dissented against the Fed's policy decision in October, saying inflation was too low to justify ending the Fed's bond-buying stimulus. He also dissented in March, also because he felt the Fed was doing too little to fight too-low inflation.

Under a rotating system, his vote at the policy meeting next week will be his last.

The only other Fed policymakers to dissent this year have also announced their intentions to step down.

Both Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser and Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, however, are policy hawks who have urged a quicker retreat from the Fed's super-easy monetary policy. Both plan to leave in March, and the search for their successors has already begun.

The trio of departures may have little immediate impact on Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who has indicated she takes dissents in stride and has pushed forward with the gradual wind-down of the Fed's bond-buying program, even as she fended off pressure from the hawkish side of the table to pave a faster way to raising rates.

Next week policymakers will debate whether to take another step towards eventual normalization of policy by removing a promise to keep rates low for a "considerable time."

Still, the Plosser and Fisher resignations mean that Yellen will be dealing with new faces at the policy-making table while she tries to engineer a smooth lift-off from near-zero interest rates, expected in the middle of next year.

Kocherlakota suggested he will continue in his role until his term ends.

"I do not intend to seek reappointment to a new term," said Kocherlakota, whose term expires on Feb. 29, 2016, in a statement. He took the job in 2009 to help deal with the "economic emergency," he said, but "the state of crisis has passed, and I have decided not to continue my service into a new term." (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)