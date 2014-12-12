(Adds comments, context)
Dec 12 Narayana Kocherlakota said on Friday he
will step down as president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve
Bank when his term ends in 2016, becoming the third Fed
dissenter this year to announce plans to leave the U.S. central
bank.
Kocherlakota, 51, has emerged as perhaps the Fed's most
ardent defender of accommodative policy meant to get more
Americans back to work, even as the economic recovery gained
momentum over the last year.
He dissented against the Fed's policy decision in October,
saying inflation was too low to justify ending the Fed's
bond-buying stimulus. He also dissented in March, also because
he felt the Fed was doing too little to fight too-low inflation.
Under a rotating system, his vote at the policy meeting next
week will be his last.
The only other Fed policymakers to dissent this year have
also announced their intentions to step down.
Both Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser and Dallas
Fed President Richard Fisher, however, are policy hawks who have
urged a quicker retreat from the Fed's super-easy monetary
policy. Both plan to leave in March, and the search for their
successors has already begun.
The trio of departures may have little immediate impact on
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who has indicated she takes dissents in
stride and has pushed forward with the gradual wind-down of the
Fed's bond-buying program, even as she fended off pressure from
the hawkish side of the table to pave a faster way to raising
rates.
Next week policymakers will debate whether to take another
step towards eventual normalization of policy by removing a
promise to keep rates low for a "considerable time."
Still, the Plosser and Fisher resignations mean that Yellen
will be dealing with new faces at the policy-making table while
she tries to engineer a smooth lift-off from near-zero interest
rates, expected in the middle of next year.
Kocherlakota suggested he will continue in his role until
his term ends.
"I do not intend to seek reappointment to a new term," said
Kocherlakota, whose term expires on Feb. 29, 2016, in a
statement. He took the job in 2009 to help deal with the
"economic emergency," he said, but "the state of crisis has
passed, and I have decided not to continue my service into a new
term."
