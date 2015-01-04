(Corrects name to American Economic Association from American
Economics Association in third paragraph)
BOSTON Jan 4 The Federal Reserve is better off
using its discretion when determining monetary policy rather
than following a pre-determined rule, a top Fed official said on
Sunday.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota weighed in on the controversial issue of how the
Fed determines its monetary policy, as Republican lawmakers and
some Fed officials push the central bank to establish a rule.
Kocherlakota, in slides prepared for a presentation here at
the annual American Economic Association conference, asked if a
central bank should be required to follow a pre-specified rule
when setting the level of monetary accommodation.
"In the U.S., discretion is better than any rule," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)