NEW YORK Jan 13 Proposed U.S. legislation that
would force the Federal Reserve to adopt a rules-based approach
to policy is flawed, a top Federal Reserve official said on
Tuesday, arguing that a goal-oriented approach is better and
would suggest more stimulus is necessary.
Narayana Kocherlakota, the dovish president of the
Minneapolis Fed, repeated his long-held argument that the U.S.
central bank is planning a too-hasty retreat this year from
near-zero interest rates.
"Deciding not to reduce stimulus in 2015 would be consistent
with a goal-oriented approach to the employment mandate,"
Kocherlakota said in prepared remarks to an event hosted by MNI.
Indeed, he added, "increases in stimulus would push upward on
employment."
The legislation proposed by conservatives in Congress would
require the Fed to adopt a rule to guide its interest rate
decisions, and also impose stricter congressional oversight of
the central bank. Fed officials have warned against such
restrictions on an independent central bank.
Kocherlakota said such a "reference policy rule" would judge
the Fed based on what choices it was making rather than on how
the economy is performing relative to inflation and employment
goals. He said it was "flawed" in part because it would not
allow for the natural rate of interest to vary over time.
"The job market is, finally, on a highly desirable upward
trajectory," he said. "We are more likely to continue on that
welcome trajectory if the (Federal Open Market Committee) does
not tighten monetary policy in 2015."
Kocherlakota is one of only two Fed officials who favor
delaying raising interest rates until 2016. He does not vote on
Fed policy this year, and has announced plans to resign by early
next year.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chris Reese)