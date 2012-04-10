* Fed should start exit in next 6 to 9 months - Kocherlakota
By David Bailey
NICOLLET, Minn., April 10 Two Federal Reserve
officials expressed concern about the central bank's ultra-loose
policy on Tuesday, keeping pressure on their colleagues not to
launch another round of monetary easing.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota said the U.S. central bank should start pulling
back from its extraordinary support for the economy some time in
the next six to nine months.
"Conditions will warrant raising rates some time in 2013 or,
possibly, late 2012," Kocherlakota said.
Echoing his concerns, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
said company leaders are peppering him with concerns about the
central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus, which they believe
is setting the stage for inflation.
"To a person that I speak to, I am pleaded with, 'please no
more liquidity'," Fisher told students at the University of
Oklahoma's Price College of Business.
There is "real concern that with our expanded balance sheet
that we are just a little bit of an ember in what could become
an inflationary fire," he said.
The central bank has cut benchmark interest rates to near
zero and bought $2.3 trillion of bonds to accelerate a weak
economic recovery. Financial markets are watching closely to see
if officials will opt for another round of bond buying in a bid
to bring down the nation's 8.2 percent unemployment rate.
Kocherlakota and Fisher are two of the Fed's most
inflation-focused hawks and neither is a voting member of the
central bank's policy-setting panel this year. Their views
appear to be outside the prevailing consensus, as expressed by
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, that it is too soon to declare the
recovery healthy enough to take a further round of easing off
the table.
A speech by Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday will
offer a clearer view of how that consensus is shaping up ahead
of an April 24-25 policy gathering.
News last week that employment growth slowed in March
rekindled speculation that further Fed stimulus may be in the
offing. Most major Wall Street firms expect the Fed to launch a
third round of bond buying, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
Both Kocherlakota and Fisher played down the importance of
the jobs report, warning against drawing conclusions from a
single data point. Still, Kocherlakota declined to rule out
further easing if the economic took a turn for the worse.
"If the outlook for inflation fell sufficiently and/or the
outlook for unemployment rose sufficiently, then I would
recommend adding accommodation," he added.
Another Fed official who spoke on Tuesday, Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo, did not address the outlook for monetary policy
or the economy. He said U.S. banks still have work to do to
improve the amount and quality of their capital as the sector
stabilizes after the 2007-2009 crisis.
Since January, the Fed has said it was not likely to raise
rates until at least late 2014. However, Kocherlakota argued the
central bank should change its guidance, saying the
strengthening economy was likely to force a rate hike sooner.
He also urged the Fed to publish a "public contingency plan"
that lays out likely policy reactions to a range of paths the
economy could take. Publishing such a document would reduce
public uncertainty about how to react to different economic
outcomes, he said.
The Minneapolis Fed president said he expects the
unemployment rate to fall to 7.7 percent by the end of 2012 and
about 7 percent by the end of the following year.
Inflation should be around 2 percent this year and slightly
above the Fed's 2 percent target for next year, he said.
"I see ... changes in economic conditions as improving over
time, but only slowly," he said. "It will take at least several
more years for the damage ... (from the recession) to heal."
Speaking with reporters, Fisher said he did not necessarily
share the view of his business contacts on inflation, projecting
that it will settle near the Fed's 2 percent target.
Still, he said, he was surprised by what appears to be a
deepening fear.
"I am beginning to hear that there are concerns particularly
in the small business community about cost push pressures,"
Fisher said. "They don't have the pricing power that they would
like but they are feeling the squeeze on the cost side."
