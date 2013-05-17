CHICAGO May 17 Minneapolis Federal Reserve
President Narayana Kocherlakota on Friday repeated his call for
the U.S. central bank to commit to keeping short-term interest
rates low until the unemployment rate "normalizes."
The Fed has said it will keep rates near zero until
unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent, as long as inflation
stays contained. But the bank's failure to clarify where rates
will go after the jobless rate falls is one "hole" in its
communications, Kocherlakota said.
He wants the Fed to promise to keep rates low until the
national unemployment rate falls to at least 5.5 percent from
its current 7.5 percent.
Another hole, he said, is the Fed's "vagueness" on how long
it will keep buying assets to boost growth and hiring. The Fed
has said it will continue to buy assets until the labor market
outlook has improved substantially, but has not provided any
specific milestones that would signal that goal has been
reached.
"Our communications remain a work in progress," said
Kocherlakota, who was speaking at a University of Chicago Booth
School of Business conference with Swedish Riksbank Governor
Stefan Ingves.