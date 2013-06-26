NEW YORK, June 26 The extent of the run-up in
bond yields after the Federal Reserve last week announced a plan
to eventually remove monetary stimulus was a surprise,
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on
Wednesday.
The immediate market reaction was "more outsized than I
would have anticipated personally," Kocherlakota, a dovish U.S.
central bank official who has a vote on the Fed's policy
committee next year, said on CNBC television.
He added he expects the U.S. unemployment rate to fall to 7
percent in the second half of 2014, from 7.6 percent last month.