NEW YORK, June 26 The extent of the run-up in bond yields after the Federal Reserve last week announced a plan to eventually remove monetary stimulus was a surprise, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Wednesday.

The immediate market reaction was "more outsized than I would have anticipated personally," Kocherlakota, a dovish U.S. central bank official who has a vote on the Fed's policy committee next year, said on CNBC television.

He added he expects the U.S. unemployment rate to fall to 7 percent in the second half of 2014, from 7.6 percent last month.