HOUGHTON, Mich., Sept 26 No matter who becomes
the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the central bank
should adopt a strategy of keeping rates low until the jobless
rate falls more rapidly, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
"It's not so much the person but really the vision for
strategy going forward and what we are going to be doing,"
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota
said. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's term runs to January, and Vice
Chair Janet Yellen is seen as the front runner to succeed him.
He did not respond specifically to questions about what the
Fed should do with its bond-buying program, calling the program
a "tactic" rather than a strategy.
Instead he said the Fed should communicate its commitment to
pushing up employment faster, which in itself should help the
economic situation.