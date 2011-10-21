(Recasts with comments on Evans, unemployment, inflation targets)

By Ann Saphir

MINNEAPOLIS Oct 21 A prominent Federal Reserve policymaker who has fought recent monetary policy easing signaled his support Friday for a proposal from a dovish colleague to tie policy to specific economic goals.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, one of three policy-makers to dissent on the Fed's latest stimulus, said he was "optimistic" that Fed officials could agree on how they could clarify the central bank's goals, which would cut down on the number of dissents at the policy-setting panel.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, one of the Fed's most outspoken policy doves, has argued for tying policy to specific measures of unemployment and inflation.

Because the Fed's twin goals of price stability and maximum employment can sometimes be at odds, Evans has said the Fed should be clear about exactly what constitutes policy failure, and policy success, on each side of its mandate.

Earlier this week Evans said he favored keeping interest rates low until unemployment fell to 7 percent, as long as inflation stayed below 3 percent. The Fed's informal target for inflation is 2 percent.

"I like his framing of the problem very much," Kocherlakota told reporters after a speech to the Harvard Club of Minnesota, although he stopped short of embracing Evans' call for more easing.

The Fed should clarify how it views the trade-off between inflation and unemployment, Kocherlakota said, without saying exactly where he thinks the correct trade-off lies.

Once the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee makes its goals clear, Kocherlakota said, it could safely allow inflation to temporarily rise above its long-term 2-percent target to help bring down unemployment.

What the Fed has done by easing this year, he said, is to suggest it will tolerate higher inflation in order to help the jobs market in the short term, without saying so explicitly.

"By the choices the FOMC has made over the last year, it hasn't really provided that kind of clarity," Kocherlakota said. "It seems to be shifting the kind of weight it is putting on inflation and unemployment, and I think that adds to a significant lack of policy clarity."

Recent monetary policy easing boosts the jobs market in the short-term but risks "damaging" inflation and long-term job losses, Kocherlakota said.

"If this drift in inflation risk tolerance were to persist, or were expected to persist, it could give rise to a damaging increase in inflationary expectations," he said.

Kocherlakota dissented on the Fed's decision in August to keep rates low through mid-2013, and its September launch of a new $400 billion stimulus program.

On Friday, he repeated his view that the Fed should have tightened policy over the last year in response to improvements in inflation and unemployment.

More Fed easing could be warranted, he said, if the economy experiences some kind of shock or the threat of deflation.

He said he now sees inflation rising to just over 2 percent over the next two years, and unemployment falling to 8 percent by the end of 2013, down from 9.1 percent in September.

By easing policy instead of tightening it, Kocherlakota said, the Fed is apparently expressing a tolerance of above-2-percent inflation, and a different view of the balance between inflation risks and the benefit of reducing unemployment than it had last year.

Kocherlakota is on the hawkish end of the spectrum of policy views at the Fed, more concerned with the threat of inflation than with that of unemployment.

Fed policy makers next meet on Nov. 1 and 2.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)