SIDNEY, Mont. Oct 13 The U.S. economic
recovery will be a "slow process" because net worth and housing
prices declined so rapidly in the Great Recession, Minneapolis
Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota said on
Thursday.
"I do not see a fast turnaround in land prices," he told a
group of business people in Sidney, Montana, where the regional
Fed bank held a board meeting earlier in the day.
The Fed's recent policy-easing move was the equivalent of
cutting the Fed's target policy rate by 50 basis points, said
Kocherlakota, who opposed the central bank's decision.
As such, "it is not a game changer," he said, echoing
earlier comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)