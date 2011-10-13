SIDNEY, Mont. Oct 13 The U.S. economic recovery will be a "slow process" because net worth and housing prices declined so rapidly in the Great Recession, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday.

"I do not see a fast turnaround in land prices," he told a group of business people in Sidney, Montana, where the regional Fed bank held a board meeting earlier in the day.

The Fed's recent policy-easing move was the equivalent of cutting the Fed's target policy rate by 50 basis points, said Kocherlakota, who opposed the central bank's decision.

As such, "it is not a game changer," he said, echoing earlier comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

