MINNEAPOLIS Oct 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve's recent monetary policy easing boosts the jobs market in the short-term but risks "damaging" inflation and long-term job losses, a top Fed official who opposed the easing said on Friday.

Trading short-term gains for possible long-term pain is not inherently problematic, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Harvard Club of Minnesota.

What is problematic, he said, is that the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee seems to have shifted gears since last year, and is now less worried about inflation running above its informal 2 percent target than it had been.

"The Committee's actions in 2011 suggest that it is more willing to tolerate inflation risks - and the concomitant medium-term and long-term employment losses - than it was in 2010," Kocherlakota said. "If this drift in inflation risk tolerance were to persist, or were expected to persist, it could give rise to a damaging increase in inflationary expectations."

Kocherlakota repeated his view that instead of easing policy over the past year, the Fed should have tightened it a bit in response to improvements in inflation and unemployment.

He said he now sees inflation rising to just over 2 percent over the next two years, and unemployment falling to 8 percent by the end of 2013, down from 9.1 percent in September.

By easing policy instead of tightening it, Kocherlakota said, the Fed is expressing a different view of the trade-off between inflation risks and the benefit of reducing unemployment than it did last year.

The central bank should therefore do more to clarify how it views the trade-off between inflation and unemployment, and use explicit metrics like the unemployment rate and inflation to explain its actions, he said.

