MINNEAPOLIS Oct 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
recent monetary policy easing boosts the jobs market in the
short-term but risks "damaging" inflation and long-term job
losses, a top Fed official who opposed the easing said on
Friday.
Trading short-term gains for possible long-term pain is
not inherently problematic, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to the
Harvard Club of Minnesota.
What is problematic, he said, is that the central bank's
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee seems to have
shifted gears since last year, and is now less worried about
inflation running above its informal 2 percent target than it
had been.
"The Committee's actions in 2011 suggest that it is more
willing to tolerate inflation risks - and the concomitant
medium-term and long-term employment losses - than it was in
2010," Kocherlakota said. "If this drift in inflation risk
tolerance were to persist, or were expected to persist, it
could give rise to a damaging increase in inflationary
expectations."
Kocherlakota repeated his view that instead of easing
policy over the past year, the Fed should have tightened it a
bit in response to improvements in inflation and unemployment.
He said he now sees inflation rising to just over 2 percent
over the next two years, and unemployment falling to 8 percent
by the end of 2013, down from 9.1 percent in September.
By easing policy instead of tightening it, Kocherlakota
said, the Fed is expressing a different view of the trade-off
between inflation risks and the benefit of reducing
unemployment than it did last year.
The central bank should therefore do more to clarify how it
views the trade-off between inflation and unemployment, and use
explicit metrics like the unemployment rate and inflation to
explain its actions, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)