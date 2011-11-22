WINNIPEG Nov 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve has the tools to fight "disturbingly high" unemployment but should provide clear guidance on what economic conditions would prompt their use, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The remarks, from Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, add to a chorus of calls from U.S. central bankers in recent weeks for better Fed communications on policy goals and responses.

Without a clear policy blueprint from the Fed, Kocherlakota said, household and businesses uncertain about future interest-rate policy will continue to curb spending, holding back economic growth.

The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero for three years and has signaled it will leave them there through at least mid-2013; it has also bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to push borrowing costs still lower.

With unemployment at 9 percent and core inflation expected to fall next year to 1.7 percent, below the Fed's 2 percent target, many in financial markets believe the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting panel, is likely to take further steps to boost growth.

"Tools -- and choices -- remain," Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to CFA Winnipeg. "However, the FOMC should do more than simply decide at each meeting whether or not to buy more assets or to keep interest rates low for longer."

The Fed should create a public contingency plan outlining the central bank's likely response to a range of economic scenarios, Kocherlakota said in the remarks, which were very similar to those he made in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 8.

It's an idea that is gaining currency at the Fed, from both sides of the policy spectrum.

The idea's most outspoken proponent, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, is the FOMC's most dovish member. Evans, who wants the Fed to promise low rates until the jobless rate falls below 7 percent or inflation threatens to rise about 3 percent, was the lone dissenter at the Fed's most recent meeting, calling for further easing.

The FOMC is due to release minutes of its Nov 1-2 meeting on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Eastern time [1900 GMT]

On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart lent his support to the idea of greater policy clarity, though not to the specifics of Evans' plan; last week the influential head of the New York Fed said it would be desirable to link Fed policies to specific levels of unemployment and inflation.

Kocherlakota's views on inflation are hawkish, and earlier this year the Winnipeg-raised Minnesotan dissented twice on Fed decisions to ease policy.

Kocherlakota did not provide any updates on his economic outlook in the speech.

He did suggest the Fed would act should a financial shock from a euro zone debt crisis threaten the already weak U.S. recovery.

While Wall Street reform legislation passed last year removes the Fed's ability to extend help to individual institutions, he said, the Dodd-Frank Act does let the Fed take actions directed at helping the broad market.

"This ability of the Fed could be useful in the event that financial market turmoil in other parts of the world ever threatens to spread to U.S. credit and capital markets," he said. (Reporting by Crystal Laderas in Winnipeg; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)