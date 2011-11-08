SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Nov 8 The Federal Reserve has the tools to push U.S. borrowing costs lower, but should give clear guidance on what economic conditions would trigger their use, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. central bank should provide a "public contingency plan" that would lay out the central bank's response to a range of economic scenarios, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce.

Doing so would let the public know what the Fed's intentions were if, say, inflation overshot its forecast of around 1.7 percent for 2013 and threatened to rise to 3 percent, said Kocherlakota, who is a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year.

"A public FOMC contingency plan can help reduce the level of policy uncertainty being created by the Fed," Kocherlakota said.

Although no plan can perfectly anticipate all possible scenarios, "having a public plan, and couching its decisions against the backdrop of that plan, will enhance Federal Reserve transparency, credibility, accountability and consistency."

Kocherlakota voted with the 9-1 majority on the Fed's policy-setting panel last Wednesday to hold a steady course on the central bank's super-easy policy.

He had opposed the Fed's easing in August and again in September, arguing that the Fed's recent moves to ease monetary policy were inconsistent with improvements in employment and inflation since the last time the Fed eased, in November of last year.

A public contingency plan would reduce such inconsistency and give households and businesses a better idea of where interest rates are heading, he said. More clarity, he suggested, could spur businesses to invest and hire, and households to spend.

The Fed has rates near zero for nearly three years and buying more than $2 trillion in long-term securities to send borrowing costs down still further.

Those moves helped stave off deflation and prevented unemployment from rising even higher than its already "disturbingly high" levels, he said. Unemployment registered 9 percent last month. Low interest rates have helped, but households who saw their wealth slashed by falling land prices are still not spending enough to create more than a "slow" recovery, he said.

The Fed still has tools to push rates down lower, he said, including buying more Treasuries or securities backed by government-sponsored entities like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, he said. The Fed, which has said it will likely keep rates low through at least mid-2013, could also extend that time frame.

But Kocherlakota did not say he supported using those tools. He voted last week to keep policy steady, although Chairman Ben Bernanke has left the door open to further monetary stimulus.

The lone dissenter last Wednesday was Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who called for more stimulus. He has suggested the Fed keep interest rates near zero until the unemployment rate reaches 7 percent, as long as inflation does not threaten to top 3 percent.

