WASHINGTON, June 8 Minneapolis Federal Reserve
President Narayana Kocherlakota did not comment on the outlook
for current monetary policy or the economy in a speech on
policy-making on Friday.
Kocherlakota said the best way for a central bank that
targets a specific level of inflation to make policy is to base
its outlook on the probability of certain developments based on
the prices of financial derivatives.
The remarks, at a symposium at the University of Michigan's
Ross School of Business in Ann Arbor, were very similar to ones
he gave on Sunday.
Kocherlakota is not a voter on the Fed's policy-setting
panel this year.
