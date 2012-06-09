WASHINGTON, June 8 Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Narayana Kocherlakota did not comment on the outlook for current monetary policy or the economy in a speech on policy-making on Friday.

Kocherlakota said the best way for a central bank that targets a specific level of inflation to make policy is to base its outlook on the probability of certain developments based on the prices of financial derivatives.

The remarks, at a symposium at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business in Ann Arbor, were very similar to ones he gave on Sunday.

Kocherlakota is not a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Leslie Adler)