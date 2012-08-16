By David Bailey
MINOT, N.D. Aug 15 Allowing bankers to serve on
the boards of regional Federal Reserve banks poses no conflict
of interest and indeed gives policymakers access to critical
economic information as they weigh future action, a top Fed
official said on Wednesday.
Members of the regional Fed boards, bankers or otherwise,
have no say in the Fed's supervision of banks, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for
delivery to a group of businesspeople in Minot, North Dakota.
Kocherlakota did not air his views on monetary policy or the
economic outlook in his prepared text.
His remarks come against the backdrop of proposed U.S.
legislation to bar bankers from serving on the boards of the
Fed's 12 regional banks. The bill's sponsors say the practice
poses dangerous conflicts of interest that are highlighted by
regulators' failure to detect a huge trading loss at JPMorgan
Chase & Co earlier this year.
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan's chief executive, is a board member
of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which regulates his
bank. Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent and one of the
bill's sponsors, at the time called Dimon's position a clear
example of "the fox guarding the hen house."
"Supervisory matters are not a part of the business of the
board of directors," said Kocherlakota, who this week is taking
his board - including three bankers - on a fact-finding tour of
North Dakota's booming oil patch.
Bankers' participation on the regional Fed board is valuable
because they can speak to credit conditions and general business
conditions, "precisely the kind of information that policymakers
need to do their job, whether under extraordinary or normal
economic conditions," Kocherlakota said.