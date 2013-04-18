NEW YORK, April 18 The Federal Reserve's ultra
accommodative policies will inevitably result in
financial-market instability for years but such risks are
necessary to boost employment and inflation, a top U.S. central
bank official said on Thursday.
Likening the Fed to a Minnesotan heading out into the winter
cold, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said low
real interest rates are as necessary as wearing a warm parka,
and will probably be needed for "a number of years to come."
Bolstering his very dovish argument for yet more easing, the
policymaker said the weak economic outlook suggests rates should
be even lower despite the resulting inflated asset prices,
volatile returns, and higher corporate merger activity.
"For many years to come," he said, the Fed's policy-setting
committee "will only be able to achieve its congressionally
mandated objectives by following policies that result in signs
of financial market instability," Kocherlakota said in prepared
remarks to a Hyman P. Minsky conference.
Financial regulation is the best defense against such
instability, he said.
But if the Fed considers raising rates to stabilize things,
it "has to weigh the certainty of a costly deviation from its
dual mandate objectives against the benefit of reducing the
probability of an even larger deviation from those objectives,"
Kocherlakota said.