May 9 A diverse workforce that cuts across
gender, ethnic and geographic lines can improve policymaking by
generating a larger and better pool of ideas, Minneapolis
Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota said on
Friday.
In remarks prepared for delivery to the Council on Asian
Pacific Minnesotans, Kocherlakota did not comment on his outlook
for the economy or for monetary policy.
Fed policymakers include the heads of 12 regional Fed banks
and a Washington-based Board of Governors, giving the central
bank access to a broad range of economic "intel" from around the
nation, Kocherlakota said.
He said his own upbringing -- in Winnipeg, by a father from
southeast India and a mother from a Pittsburgh suburb -- gave
him early on a sense of the range of views in the world, and a
conviction that there is more than one way to think about any
given problem.
"We will have access to more and better ideas if our
employees have a large number of distinct life journeys,"
Kocherlakota said . "And we need those more and better ideas if
we are to be effective in solving the various public policy
challenges that we confront."
The Fed's top policymaker, Janet Yellen, is the first woman
to head the U.S. central bank since its founding a century ago.
