MINNEAPOLIS, July 8 The sharp contraction in first-quarter U.S. economic activity, coupled with robust jobs growth in the last few months is "unusual," a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday.

Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed, said however that he wasn't getting too "hung up" on the contraction in gross domestic product early in the year. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)