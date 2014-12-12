Dec 12 Narayana Kocherlakota, one of the U.S.
central bank's most dovish policymakers, will step down as
president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve when his term ends
in 2016, saying on Friday the "state of crisis" that faced the
economy has passed.
"I do not intend to seek reappointment to a new term," said
Kocherlakota, whose term expires on Feb. 29, 2016. He took the
job in 2009 to help deal with the "economic emergency," he said,
but "the state of crisis has passed, and I have decided not to
continue my service into a new term."
Kocherlakota has emerged as perhaps the Fed's most ardent
defender of accommodative policy meant to get more Americans
back to work, even while the economic recovery gained momentum
over the last year. He dissented against the Fed's October
policy decision. Under a rotating system, his vote at the policy
meeting next week will be his last.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)