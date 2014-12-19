Dec 19 The Federal Reserve is creating
"unacceptable" downside risks to U.S. inflation by signaling it
will gradually remove monetary stimulus next year despite low
inflation, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank Narayana
Kocherlakota said on Friday.
Instead, Kocherlakota said in a statement to be posted on
the regional Fed bank's website, the U.S. central bank should
have pledged to keep rates near zero until the inflation outlook
improves. He added that the central bank should also have
signaled its willingness to restart its controversial
bond-buying program if that pledge does not work to bring
inflation expectations back to the Fed's 2-percent target.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday said it would be
"patient" in deciding when to raise borrowing costs, a waiting
period that as Fed Chair Janet Yellen clarified could open the
door to a rate hike as soon as April.
Yellen said she expects a recent decline in market-based
inflation expectations to be temporary, and suggested that the
Fed could raise rates next year even if inflation remains below
the Fed's 2-percent target.
Kocherlakota dissented from the decision, in what was his
last vote on the Fed's policy-setting panel before he steps down
from his post in early 2016. Kocherlakota began his term in 2009
as a one of the Fed's most ardent inflation-fighting hawks;
today he is one of its most vocal policy doves.
On Friday he said the Fed was putting the United States at
risk of a growth-sapping drop in inflation.
"In my assessment, the (Fed)'s failure to respond to weak
inflation runs the risk of creating a harmful downward slide in
inflation and longer-term inflation expectations of the kind
that we have seen in Japan and Europe," Kocherlakota said. "I
see this risk to the credibility of the inflation target as
unacceptable, given how hard it would be for the (Fed) to
respond successfully if this eventuality did indeed
materialize."
Kocherlakota said a decline in market-based inflation
expectations has kept the Fed from asserting the stability of
long-run inflation expectations, a bedrock of sound central
banking, for three meetings running.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)