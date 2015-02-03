ST. PAUL, Minn. Feb 3 The Federal Reserve
should keep interest rates near zero this year, Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota reiterated on Tuesday, or risk
slowing U.S. job growth and inflation's return to the U.S.
central bank's 2-percent goal.
"The job market is - finally - on a highly desirable upward
trajectory," Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery
to the Minnesota Bankers Association. "We are more likely to
continue on that welcome trajectory if the (Fed) does not
tighten monetary policy in 2015."
Kocherlakota's views mark him as one of the Fed's most
dovish policymakers. Most Fed officials believe that given the
unemployment rate's fall to a near-normal 5.6 percent, a rate
hike this year will be appropriate.
On Tuesday Kocherlakota repeated his forecast for inflation
to linger below 2 percent for another few years, and said that
gives the Fed "plenty of headroom" to keep stimulating the labor
market without fear of sparking unwanted price increases.
Inflation according to the Fed's favored gauge has averaged
1.3 percent since December 2011, well below the Fed's 2-percent
target, and market-based measures of inflation expectations have
plummeted in recent months.
Allowing those trends to continue risks undermining the
public's faith in the Fed's commitment to its inflation goal,
which in turn may undercut the effectiveness of monetary policy,
Kocherlakota said.
"2014 was an outstanding year from the point of view of
employment growth," Kocherlakota said. "Nonetheless, as I
emphasized in my discussion, the sluggish behavior of prices
over the past few years suggests that there is room for further
improvement."
In remarks sure to touch a chord with his audience of
bankers, Kocherlakota also said he favors extending exemptions
on capital requirements to some community banks with assets of
as much as $10 billion. New rules have exempted banks with
assets of $1 billion or less already.
Supervision should also be curtailed for low-risk, smaller
banks, Kocherlakota added, saving detailed and comprehensive
examinations for larger systemically important banks.
(Reporting by David Bailey, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)