BISMARCK, N.D., April 7 With the U.S. economy
still years away from rising to normal levels of inflation and
employment, the Federal Reserve can afford to wait until well
into next year to raise interest rates, a top Fed official said
on Tuesday.
Counseling extraordinary patience on eventual rate hikes,
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota laid out a case
for waiting until the second half of 2016 to start raising
rates, and to then raise them gradually so as to reach just 2
percent by the end of 2017. The U.S. central bank has kept rates
near zero since December 2008.
Kocherlakota's view stands in contrast to the majority of
his Fed colleagues, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who
believe the Fed will need to start raising rates this year as
the labor market improves and begins to put upward pressure on
excessively low inflation.
Some of the Fed's more hawkish policymakers have even
pressed for a rate rise as early as June, warning that waiting
too long could force the Fed to hike borrowing costs sharply to
head off a potential surge in unwanted inflation.
"I continue to believe that it would be a mistake to raise
the target range for the fed funds rate in 2015," Kocherlakota
said in the text of remarks prepared for delivery to the
Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce. "My own perspective is
that, in light of the outlook for unduly low employment and
unduly low inflation, the (Fed) can be both late and slow in
reducing the level of monetary accommodation."
A surge in job growth last year has helped push the U.S.
unemployment rate down to 5.5 percent, even as inflation has
lagged below the Fed's 2-percent target for years. But the U.S.
economy would need at least three more years of labor market
improvement like last year to reach the "normal" level seen
before the financial crisis, Kocherlakota said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)