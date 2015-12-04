PHILADELPHIA Dec 4 The Federal Reserve
purposely sought to keep the U.S. recovery slow after the
financial crisis, Narayana Kocherlakota said on Friday in his
final public appearance as Minneapolis Fed President.
"We were systematically led to make choices that were
designed to keep both employment and prices needlessly low for
years," Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery at a
conference at the Philadelphia Fed. Once the worst of the
recession had passed and the economy was growing again, in
November 2009, the Fed "was aiming for a slow recovery in both
prices and employment."
Kocherlakota has been a vociferous critic of Fed policy in
recent years, calling for easier monetary policy than nearly all
of his colleagues. But Friday's comments mark the first time he
has so squarely laid the blame for the tepid recovery at the
feet of the central bank.
The problem, Kocherlakota said, was that the Fed relied too
heavily on a rule of thumb that put the priority on reducing
swings in the policy rate at the cost of faster improvement in
employment and inflation. That rule, he said, "required the
committee to forgo the timely creation of hundreds of thousands
- perhaps millions - of jobs in order to get interest rates back
up to normal more rapidly."
U.S. lawmakers currently considering a bill that enshrines
that rule of thumb, known as the Taylor rule for its author
Stanford University Professor John Taylor, as a key benchmark, a
proposal that Fed Chair Janet Yellen has strongly criticized.
Kocherlakota took Yellen's argument further on Friday,
saying that but for the Fed's reliance on the Taylor rule
framework, millions of jobs could be been created and inflation
brought back to the Fed's 2-percent target.
The Fed should change its policy strategy to put more weight
on inflation and employment forecasts, he said. Doing so would
create more volatility in the Fed's policy rate, but would
ensure a faster recovery from any future shock.
Kocherlakota won't attend the Fed's upcoming policy-setting
meeting because it's too close in time to his planned return to
academia on Jan. 1.
