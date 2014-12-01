Dec 1 A top Federal Reserve official on Monday
called for the U.S. central bank to rewrite its 2 percent
inflation goal to reflect the view that below-target inflation
is just as costly as above-target inflation.
At the Fed's last meeting most policymakers agreed that such
was the case, adding that "many participants thought that this
view was largely shared by the public," according to minutes of
the meeting released last week.
"I am not one of those participants," Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota said in an essay for the
regional bank's newsletter, posted on its website. "We cannot
expect the public to know that the (Fed) views deviations from
its inflation objective in a symmetric fashion" unless the Fed
explicitly says so.
"I would support including the above clause" about the
public's view in the framework statement that the Fed publishes
each January to describe its inflation goal, Kocherlakota wrote.
Kocherlakota dissented in October against the Fed's decision
to end its bond-buying stimulus despite below-target inflation.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)