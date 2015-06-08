June 8 Narayana Kocherlakota, the Federal Reserve's most dovish policymaker, will take a job as a professor of economics at the University of Rochester starting Jan. 1, 2016, he said in a statement on Monday.

Kocherlakota had earlier said he would not seek reappointment to his posting, which was to run through February. (Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul)