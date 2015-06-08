UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
* Sinopec says will have talks on IPO with Aramco (Adds Sinopec comments)
June 8 Narayana Kocherlakota, the Federal Reserve's most dovish policymaker, will take a job as a professor of economics at the University of Rochester starting Jan. 1, 2016, he said in a statement on Monday.
Kocherlakota had earlier said he would not seek reappointment to his posting, which was to run through February. (Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Sinopec says will have talks on IPO with Aramco (Adds Sinopec comments)
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.