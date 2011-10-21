MINNEAPOLIS Oct 21 The recent rise in
underlying U.S. inflation is driven largely by the Fed's easy
monetary policy, not by the recent rise in global commodity
prices, a top Fed official said on Friday.
Even though unemployment is still high, at 9.1 percent,
wages and inflation can rise if companies cannot easily find
the workers they need, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota told the Harvard Club of Minnesota.
The Fed should be tightening policy rather than easing it,
Kocherlakota said. But if conditions called for easing, the
Fed's "weapons chest" is not empty, he said.
The Fed could use both bond-buying and forward guidance on
interest rates to ease policy if needed, he said.
