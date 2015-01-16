(Adds byline, wage comment, background)
By David Bailey
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. Jan 16 The Federal Reserve
should take seriously signs that the U.S. economy could
undershoot the Fed's 2 percent inflation target for years,
particularly given the appetite from abroad for safe assets, a
U.S. central banker said on Friday.
Concerns over growth prospects are prompting people to buy
U.S. assets, and "unless you provide more supply you are going
to face an increase in the price of those assets, which shows up
as a decline in the rate of inflation," Minneapolis Fed
President Narayana Kocherlakota said. "I think at some point you
just have to give in to the data, both in the financial markets
and what we see in the price of goods and services."
Kocherlakota is among the U.S. central bank's biggest
opponents of tighter policy in the face of prolonged low
inflation and a slipping inflation outlook. A government report
early on Friday showed inflation fell in December.
Wage growth has also been sluggish, and Fed officials have
said they would like to see stronger signs that pay is
increasing. Kocherlakota, who does not vote on Fed policy this
year, said he expects wage increases to accelerate this year,
but added that lack of any such sign so far means the Fed can
continue to keep interest rates near zero without fear of
creating excess inflation.
"Obviously you want to see more wage growth, but in some
ways this is good news because a lot of economists were worried
that we had structural damage to the labor markets from the
financial crisis," Kocherlakota said. "We haven't seen those
wage increases yet. I think that should give us confidence that
we have more room to run."
Kocherlakota wants the U.S. central bank to hold off on any
interest-rate increases until 2016. Nearly all of his colleagues
at the U.S. central bank think a 2015 rate hike will be
appropriate.
