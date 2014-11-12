Airbnb has no plans for IPO yet - CEO Chesky
NEW YORK, March 13 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
(Adds comments, background)
Nov 12 A top Federal Reserve policymaker said Wednesday he is worried that a drop in inflation expectations could push down on already low U.S. inflation, making it even harder for the Fed to nurse the economy back to health.
"You've seen some slippage, material slippage I would say, in people's expectations of future inflation," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told a business group in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
With inflation already too low, he said, the Fed should actually be extending its bond-buying stimulus program rather than ending it, as it did last month. Kocherlakota cast the lone dissenting vote at the Fed's October meeting.
As for raising rates, doing so would be "inappropriate" next year, he said, given the muted outlook for inflation. That view contrasts with that of most Fed officials, who expect to be able to raise rates sometime next year. The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero since December 2008.
Kocherlakota for his part does not expect inflation to rise back to the Fed's 2 percent target until 2018, and has urged his colleagues to defer raising interest rates until they are confident inflation will hit that target within one to two years.
Meanwhile, even when the Fed starts tightening policy, short-term rates will likely rise only to 3.25 percent he said, well below the 4 percent historical norm.
Lower interest rates will likely lead to more volatility in asset prices, he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK, March 13 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
March 13 Morgan Stanley is hiring hundreds of tech-savvy specialists at its wealth management branches to train advisers on the firm's new digital tools, the bank's co-head of wealth management Andy Saperstein said in an interview.
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board voted unanimously on Monday to certify the government's fiscal turnaround plan, on the condition it be amended to eliminate Christmas bonuses, impose employee furloughs, and further reduce pension spending.