By Ann Saphir
ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 18 The Federal Reserve is
risking its credibility by not acting aggressively enough to
bring inflation back up to its 2 percent target quickly, a top
U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.
"I think we are creating risks for ourselves on the
credibility front," Minneapolis Federal Reserve President
Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters after a talk to the St.
Paul Rotary Club. "If inflation continues to be persistent below
2 percent, people's beliefs that it will get back to 2 percent
will start to erode, so then their belief about what our target
is for inflation will start to slide downwards."
There is already some slippage in market expectations and
in the expectations of economists, he said.
Kocherlakota, the only Fed policymaker to dissent on the
Fed's decision last month to end its bond-buying stimulus,
repeated his view that inflation won't rise back to 2 percent
until 2018.
"I wish we were in a position where I didn't have to say
that," he said. "I am merely reporting the facts. I wish I was
in a position to be reporting different facts."
Most Fed officials believe that by next year the economy
will be strong enough for the central bank to start raising
rates from the near-zero levels they have been at for nearly six
years.
Kocherlakota disagrees, saying that a rate hike next year
would be inappropriate unless inflation shows signs of heading
back to 2 percent within a year or two.
Although a rise in core inflation or in wages could prompt
him to back a 2015 rate hike like his colleagues, he said such a
turnaround in inflation is "not very likely," given its track
record.
The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation has averaged about
1.5 percent in recent years.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)