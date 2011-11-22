WINNIPEG Nov 22 U.S. legislators must engage in difficult trade-offs to fix fiscal challenges weighing on growth, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

"I think there is a feeling that somehow there is enough inefficiency and waste in the government that we can avoid facing the trade-off ... between the obligations we have, especially to our older citizens, and the taxes we currently have on the books, that somehow if we could cut enough from government we could somehow resolve that tension," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said after a speech.

"I don't think that's right." (Reporting by Crystal Laderas in Winnipeg; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)