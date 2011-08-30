BISMARCK, N.D. Aug 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve should not use monetary policy to try to influence the level of labor force participation over the medium term, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

"Having stronger growth would help employment and having more employment would foster growth, so there's feedback between the two," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said. Kocherlakota dissented from the U.S. central bank's move this month to ease monetary policy further.

The Fed's super-easy monetary policy has kept unemployment lower than it otherwise would have been, Kocherlakota said. Unemployment registered 9.1 percent in July.

The unemployment rate is likely to fall because people will give up looking for jobs amid economic growth of around 2.5 percent, near the historical growth average for the United States but below the rate often seen after recessions.

Using monetary policy "to offset more medium-term movements in labor force participation is an inappropriate use of that tool," he said, responding to a question from the audience after giving a speech before the National Association of State Treasurers in Bismarck, North Dakota. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)