BOSTON Oct 2 A top Federal Reserve official on
Friday came out strongly against adding the goal of stabilizing
the financial system to the U.S. central bank's list of duties,
saying that doing so would add to public uncertainty.
There is already too much uncertainty around the Fed's
existing goals of achieving 2-percent inflation and full
employment, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota said in remarks prepared for delivery to a
conference in Boston.
"Adding a financial stability mandate would likely generate
more public uncertainty about policy choices and economic
outcomes," Kocherlakota said.
Concerns about possible bubbles in the financial system have
increasingly come to the foreground as policymakers consider
when to begin to raise interest rates that they have held near
zero for almost seven years. Policymakers from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen on have publicly worried that keeping borrowing costs too
low for too long can fuel too much risk-taking by investors.
Kocherlakota on Friday made the case that the Fed should
only be concerned about financial stability to the extent that
it impacts the Fed's ability to reach its inflation and
employment goals.
The Fed, he added, should be clearer about its existing
goals, and should promise to calibrate policy so that it can
reach its inflation goal within two years. The Fed would need to
ease policy to reach such a deadline, he said.
The Fed should also be clear about whether it views
overshooting its full employment goal to be just as much of a
problem as undershooting it. To Kocherlakota, the Fed should not
treat its employment goal as symmetrical, and policymakers
should not choke off job creation so long as there is no
inflation threat.
Kocherlakota does not have a vote on the Fed's policy
committee this year, his last as a central banker.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)