Aug 23 The Federal Reserve faces more severe
risks if it tightens policies too early than if it waits too
long, a potential long-shot candidate to run the U.S. central
bank wrote in a paper published this month.
Former Fed Vice Chairman Donald Kohn said the decision to
exit easy-money policies will be more difficult this time
around, arguing that a move to raise interest rates should hinge
on "the risk of overheating and of a sustained rise in inflation
above target."
The paper, published by the Brookings Institution think
tank, where Kohn is a senior fellow, gives a timely peek at how
he might steer the Fed as Ben Bernanke's tenure as chairman
draws to an end in January.
U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to nominate a
successor this fall, with current Vice Chairman Janet Yellen and
former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers seen as the clear
front-runners. Still, lawmakers who met privately with Obama
last month said he was also considering Kohn, 70, who retired
from the Fed in 2010.
In the paper, Kohn addressed the Fed's key challenges as it
unwinds years of unconventional policies adopted in the wake of
the severe recession.
"(T)he cost of exiting too early, of raising rates and then
seeing the economy slow more than desired, would seem to exceed
the costs of being too late, allowing inflation to rise more
than anticipated," he wrote.
The U.S. central bank has kept rates near zero since late
2008, and more than tripled its balance sheet to some $3.6
trillion, to spur investment, hiring and economic growth.
Kohn's policy advice was similar to Bernanke's. The former
vice chairman has backed the Fed's plan to keep rates where they
are at least until unemployment falls to 6.5 percent from 7.4
percent, as long as inflation remains contained.
Addressing the risk of financial asset bubbles, which some
fear will result from all the monetary easing, Kohn said raising
rates too early to fight such excesses "could have especially
adverse consequences on achieving inflation and output
objectives."
Instead he suggested that effective regulation could do the
job.
As for the Fed's $85 billion in monthly asset purchases,
Kohn said they "are likely to be stopped or tapered off when
economic expansion is strong enough to put underutilized
resources back to work over time, but well before the economy
threatens to overheat."
Obama has only mentioned Yellen and Summers by name in
talking to the media about his decision for Fed chairman. Recent
surveys of economists tend to put Kohn as the third- or
fourth-most likely choice.