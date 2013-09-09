* Labor federation says leaving options open
* Trumka has made clear that AFL-CIO prefers Yellen
By Amanda Becker
LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 The AFL-CIO said on Monday
it is leaving its options open on whether it will oppose the
nomination of Lawrence Summers to be chairman of the Federal
Reserve if he is the White House's pick to head the U.S. central
bank.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka had told reporters on
Sunday his group would not join liberal groups openly opposing
Summers. "We're not going to get involved in a campaign against
anybody," he said at the federation's quadrennial convention.
A spokesman on Monday said this only applies as President
Barack Obama weighs his options for a Fed chief and that it
could change if the White House chooses Summers over Federal
Reserve Vice Chairman Janet Yellen, who has labor's support.
"All options remain on the table" in that scenario, the
AFL-CIO's Josh Goldstein said.
Yellen and Summers are believed to be the Democratic
president's top candidates to succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke,
whose second four-year term ends in January.
The AFL-CIO's 57 member unions represent more than 12
million workers in a variety of industry sectors.
The convention will set the federation's agenda for the next
four years. Trumka has been candid that labor prefers Yellen.
"She understands that the Federal Reserve has two jobs: One
is to fight inflation; the other is to seek full employment,"
Trumka said. "The last several Federal Reserve chairmen have not
remembered their two-pronged test; they only remembered fighting
inflation."
Trumka said Yellen was prescient in predicting the banking
crisis and would stand up for the country's workers.
Obama's Fed pick, after being vetted by the White House,
would have to be confirmed by the Senate.
The White House has said no decisions have been made about
Bernanke's successor, and the president is expected to announce
his nominee in coming weeks.