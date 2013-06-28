WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va., June 28 A senior
Federal Reserve official said on Friday the central bank had
confused financial markets by announcing a timetable to taper
bond buying, and at the same time try to push back expectations
for the lift-off date of future Fed interest rate hikes.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said it
had been too much to ask markets to separate the two themes as
investors digested news from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week
that the Fed could begin to reduce bond buying later this year.
"In hindsight, it was confusing to try and clarify
understanding about asset purchases and at the same time push
back (on expectations of future rate rises)," he told reporters
after delivering a speech here at a judicial conference.