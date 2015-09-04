BRIEF-Royalty North announces new investment in Blue 360 Media, placement of notes and supplemental listing of warrants
* Royalty North announces new investment in Blue 360 Media, placement of notes and supplemental listing of warrants
RICHMOND, Va., Sept 4 A top Federal Reserve policymaker said data released on Friday on the U.S. jobs market was "good" and did not change the outlook for monetary policy.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who had earlier in the day advocated for hiking interest rates soon, was commenting just minutes after the Labor Department reported the U.S. jobless rate fell to 5.1 percent in August. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Royalty North announces new investment in Blue 360 Media, placement of notes and supplemental listing of warrants
* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit another record high * Dealers, leveraged funds cut 10-year T-note net shorts * Speculative ultra bond net shorts highest since November (Add details on other T-note, rates futures) March 31 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest since late November on doubts about fiscal stimulus from Washington, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Mea