RICHMOND, Va., Sept 4 A top Federal Reserve policymaker said data released on Friday on the U.S. jobs market was "good" and did not change the outlook for monetary policy.

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who had earlier in the day advocated for hiking interest rates soon, was commenting just minutes after the Labor Department reported the U.S. jobless rate fell to 5.1 percent in August. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)