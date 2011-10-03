MADISON, Wis., Oct 3 (Reuters) -Recent U.S. economic data has been disappointing, but it is still consistent with moderate growth and does not portend a recession, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, said although the unemployment situation is "urgent," that does not mean that further monetary policy easing would bring it down to a more normal level anytime soon. He spoke to reporters after a speech at the University of Wisconsin, Madison,

U.S. unemployment registered 9.1 percent in August.

Lacker, known for his hawkish views on inflation, said the Fed's recent easing move would do little to help on the jobs front and could boost inflation, which is already above the Fed's 2 percent target.

"It is more likely to raise inflation than it is to measurably raise growth, that's my assessment," said Lacker. Had he been a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year, he added, "I would not have supported it." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)