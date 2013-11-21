ASHEBORO, N.C. Nov 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve
should be cautious about making any changes to its pledges to
keep interest rates low because it could lose the trust of the
public, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
"If you go changing what you're saying about how you're
likely to behave from time to time, you could erode people's
confidence that you're going to follow through on what you say
you're going to do," Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey
Lacker told reporters.
"We ought to be really cautious about tweaking the forward
guidance apparatus."