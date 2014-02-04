WINCHESTER, Va. Feb 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve
will probably keep reducing monthly asset purchases at its
current pace and any hurdle for a pause ought to be "pretty
high", a senior Fed official said on Tuesday.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said
recent moves in financial markets did not seem to have affected
the outlook for jobs, a key benchmark for future Fed policy.
"I think the hurdle ought to remain pretty high for pausing
in tapering," he told reporters.
"We linked the asset purchase programs to significant
improvement in the outlook for labor market conditions, that has
definitely occurred, and I don't see financial market
developments as having affected the outlook for labor market
conditions materially at this point."
The Fed trimmed its monthly asset-purchase program by
another $10 billion last week, bringing the total purchases to
$65 billion per month.