MADISON, Wis. Oct 3 Central banks need to be shielded from short-term political pressures to conduct effective monetary policy, but that very freedom can be problematic, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

"While independence has helped enhance the credibility of central banks' commitment to price stability in many countries, it also provides central banks with the capability to circumvent the constitutional checks and balances surrounding conventional fiscal policy," Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said in the text of remarks for delivery at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

A central bank's independent balance sheet gives it the ability to extend credit quickly to big financial institutions that might otherwise fail, he said, a power often sought by policy makers and the private sector.

"This may be the single most important factor explaining the secular rise of 'too big to fail' -- the observed propensity of policy makers to prevent large financial institutions from utilizing established bankruptcy procedures," Lacker said.

The Fed last month said it would rebalance its $2.85 trillion portfolio, replacing short-term securities with long-term ones in an effort to push down long-term interest rates and boost the economy.

Lacker, who is known for his hawkish stance, did not directly mention the Fed's recent policy action in his speech, although he did note that the central bank has come under recent political pressure.

"Attempts at intimidation should perhaps not be surprising, given the severe economic stress facing our nation and the fierce partisan debate that has enveloped economic policy," he said. "But these are precisely the times when the governance structure that shields the Fed from such short-term pressures is critically important."

Before the Fed's most recent easing move, Texas Governor Richard Perry, a presidential hopeful, had said he would consider it "treasonous" if Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke "prints more money between now and the election" in November 2012.

"The pressing challenge now is to learn how to constrain the Fed's ability to allocate credit in a way that preserves the independence of its balance sheet management from political pressures," Lacker said on Monday.