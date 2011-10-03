MADISON, Wis. Oct 3 Central banks need to be
shielded from short-term political pressures to conduct
effective monetary policy, but that very freedom can be
problematic, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on
Monday.
"While independence has helped enhance the credibility of
central banks' commitment to price stability in many countries,
it also provides central banks with the capability to
circumvent the constitutional checks and balances surrounding
conventional fiscal policy," Jeffrey Lacker, president of the
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said in the text of remarks
for delivery at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
A central bank's independent balance sheet gives it the
ability to extend credit quickly to big financial institutions
that might otherwise fail, he said, a power often sought by
policy makers and the private sector.
"This may be the single most important factor explaining
the secular rise of 'too big to fail' -- the observed
propensity of policy makers to prevent large financial
institutions from utilizing established bankruptcy procedures,"
Lacker said.
The Fed last month said it would rebalance its $2.85
trillion portfolio, replacing short-term securities with
long-term ones in an effort to push down long-term interest
rates and boost the economy.
Lacker, who is known for his hawkish stance, did not
directly mention the Fed's recent policy action in his speech,
although he did note that the central bank has come under
recent political pressure.
"Attempts at intimidation should perhaps not be surprising,
given the severe economic stress facing our nation and the
fierce partisan debate that has enveloped economic policy," he
said. "But these are precisely the times when the governance
structure that shields the Fed from such short-term pressures
is critically important."
Before the Fed's most recent easing move, Texas Governor
Richard Perry, a presidential hopeful, had said he would
consider it "treasonous" if Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke "prints more money between now and the election" in
November 2012.
"The pressing challenge now is to learn how to constrain
the Fed's ability to allocate credit in a way that preserves
the independence of its balance sheet management from political
pressures," Lacker said on Monday.
