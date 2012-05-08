(Adds details)
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON May 7 Further monetary stimulus
would not do much for a U.S. labor market that is plagued by
longer-term, structural issues like skills mismatches, Richmond
Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said on Monday.
Data released last week showed a still-anemic pace of
employment growth, with only 115,000 jobs created in April.
Speaking before a group of business executives and community
leaders, Lacker said investments in job training and education
would do more for workers than any short-term stimulus.
"If elevated unemployment reflects fundamental factors
rather than insufficient spending, such stimulus might have
little impact on unemployment and instead just raise the risk of
pushing up inflation," Lacker said.
Lacker, an inflation hawk, has dissented three times this
year against the Fed's guidance that it will probably keep
interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. Lacker
believes rates will have to rise in the middle of next year.
He said local business contacts reinforced his sense that
structural unemployment is a major part of the problem.
"Although demand is beginning to increase, (businesses) are
unable to respond as quickly as they would like due to an
inability to find skilled workers," he said.
In response to the deepest recession in generations, the
U.S. central bank slashed interest rates to effectively zero in
December 2008 and bought some $2.3 trillion in Treasury and
mortgage bonds in an attempt to also push down long-term
borrowing costs.
Yet policymakers have grown reluctant to embark on a third
round of bond purchases, with the economy expanding just enough
to justify leaving policy on hold.
Lacker, who sees U.S. gross domestic product expanding
around 2.75 percent this year, said a severe recession in
Europe, while not likely, would dampen U.S. economic growth
prospects.
"Should a more serious drop in growth or contraction in
Europe occur, that could threaten our growth," said Lacker.
(Editing by Leslie Adler and Philip Barbara)