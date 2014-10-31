(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

Oct 31 The Federal Reserve's extraordinary measures taken during and following the financial crisis caught many people by surprise and has called the Fed's legitimacy into question, a top Fed official said Friday.

"I think it's going to be some time before we can fully re-establish our legitimacy, I think, and we need to work to do that," said Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed, in an interview on Bloomberg Radio.

Mistrust of the Fed is a "bipartisan" issue and won't be settled one way or another with next week's round of elections, he added.

Asked what the big issues will be for the Fed at its December meeting, he said, "whether we need to adjust our forward guidance and what the inflation picture looks like."