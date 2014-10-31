(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
Oct 31 The Federal Reserve's extraordinary
measures taken during and following the financial crisis caught
many people by surprise and has called the Fed's legitimacy into
question, a top Fed official said Friday.
"I think it's going to be some time before we can fully
re-establish our legitimacy, I think, and we need to work to do
that," said Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed, in an
interview on Bloomberg Radio.
Mistrust of the Fed is a "bipartisan" issue and won't be
settled one way or another with next week's round of elections,
he added.
Asked what the big issues will be for the Fed at its
December meeting, he said, "whether we need to adjust our
forward guidance and what the inflation picture looks like."
