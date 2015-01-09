(Adds Lacker comments, background on Fed rate plan)

RICHMOND, Va. Jan 9 The likelihood of a sustained pickup in U.S. economic growth has increased, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, citing an acceleration in household spending and improved prospects for the labor market.

"Some recent developments that were largely absent during previous spurts have improved the likelihood that the recent pickup in growth will be sustained," Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said here at a conference.

Lacker said the United States could see real growth domestic product grow by 2.5 to 3 percent in 2015.

A voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, Lacker also said there is no pre-set timetable for when the central bank will raise interest rates, saying only that the economic outlook can change rapidly and that the Fed will have to respond quickly if that occurs.

Lacker has warned that the Fed needs to move sooner rather than later in raising rates, putting him at odds with Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other doves on the committee who are more comfortable keeping low rates in place until a full recovery in the labor market is achieved.

Lacker cited a drop in federal spending on goods and services, which he said was down 2.5 percent over the last three years, as a constraint to growth. He also pointed to a weak housing market and said the factors underpinning the sluggishness were unlikely to change quickly.

The Fed has signaled it is laying the groundwork for a rate hike this year, though persistently low inflation remains a concern for the central bank. Falling energy prices have helped push inflation lower, though Lacker noted it was not a long-term move and that consumer prices would rise over time - a view in line with Yellen's.

"Policymakers should strive to look through clearly transitory phenomena to assess the underlying real economic developments that - as long as inflation is anchored - determine the appropriate path for interest rates," he said in prepared remarks. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)