RICHMOND, Va. Jan 9 The likelihood of a
sustained pickup in U.S. economic growth has increased, a top
Federal Reserve official said on Friday, citing an acceleration
in household spending and improved prospects for the labor
market.
"Some recent developments that were largely absent during
previous spurts have improved the likelihood that the recent
pickup in growth will be sustained," Richmond Fed President
Jeffrey Lacker said here at a conference.
Lacker said the United States could see real growth domestic
product grow by 2.5 to 3 percent in 2015.
A voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this
year, Lacker also said there is no pre-set timetable for when
the central bank will raise interest rates, saying only that the
economic outlook can change rapidly and that the Fed will have
to respond quickly if that occurs.
Lacker has warned that the Fed needs to move sooner rather
than later in raising rates, putting him at odds with Fed Chair
Janet Yellen and other doves on the committee who are more
comfortable keeping low rates in place until a full recovery in
the labor market is achieved.
Lacker cited a drop in federal spending on goods and
services, which he said was down 2.5 percent over the last three
years, as a constraint to growth. He also pointed to a weak
housing market and said the factors underpinning the
sluggishness were unlikely to change quickly.
The Fed has signaled it is laying the groundwork for a rate
hike this year, though persistently low inflation remains a
concern for the central bank. Falling energy prices have helped
push inflation lower, though Lacker noted it was not a long-term
move and that consumer prices would rise over time - a view in
line with Yellen's.
"Policymakers should strive to look through clearly
transitory phenomena to assess the underlying real economic
developments that - as long as inflation is anchored - determine
the appropriate path for interest rates," he said in prepared
remarks.
