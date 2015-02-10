(Adds more comments from Lacker and background on Fed policy)
RALEIGH, N.C. Feb 10 The Federal Reserve should
raise interest rates in June, a top Fed official said on
Tuesday, saying the U.S. economy is strengthening and that
inflation will move back to the central bank's target.
"At this point, I think June looks like the attractive
option" to raise interest rates, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey
Lacker told reporters here. "The data could change that, but it
would have to be surprising data for me."
Lacker, who is a voting member on the Fed's policy setting
committee this year, said that going back a year, he believed
the central bank should hike in the first half of this year, a
stance he said that has only been affirmed by rapid U.S.economic
growth that is moving at a sustainable pace.
The Federal Reserve has kept rates near zero since 2008 to
stimulate the U.S. economy, which seen steady job growth and a
drop in its unemployment rate. Fed officials have indicated that
the central bank is targeting a mid-year hike, despite
stubbornly low inflation readings.
Lacker has previously warned that the Fed needs to move
sooner rather than later in raising rates.
U.S. Treasury bonds sank last week, in part after an
unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report on Friday that suggested to
many investors the Fed was indeed ever closer to raising
short-term rates. Benchmark yields were hovering near a
one-month high early this week.
A veteran of the Richmond Fed since 1989, Lacker weighed in
on the "Audit the Fed" movement that has re-surfaced on Capitol
Hill, with Senator Rand Paul re-introducing the bill.
Several Fed officials, including Fed Governor Jerome Powell
on Monday, have spoken out against the audit bill, saying that
the Fed is already audited, and only its monetary policy
decisions remain exempt.
"I think cooler heads will prevail ultimately, but it could
result in pressure on us and the administration on a variety of
fronts," Lacker said, referring to whether the bill would move
through the approval process.
"To my mind, if you look at the nuts and bolts of what it
does, it facilitates high frequency harassment on our decision
making - our monetary policy decision-making," Lacker said.
