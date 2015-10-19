(Adds content of speech)
RICHMOND, Va. Oct 19 Richmond Federal Reserve
President Jeffrey Lacker canceled a speech scheduled for Monday
because he was suffering from bronchitis, a spokeswoman for the
bank said.
Lacker, who is a voting member on the Fed's policy setting
board this year, was due to discuss early childhood education
and then take questions from the audience.
His prepared remarks, which were to be delivered by another
official from the bank, had no comment on the outlook for the
U.S. economy of monetary policy.
