RICHMOND, Va. Oct 19 Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker canceled a speech scheduled for Monday because he was suffering from bronchitis, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

Lacker, who is a voting member on the Fed's policy setting board this year, was due to discuss early childhood education and then take questions from the audience.

His prepared remarks, which were to be delivered by another official from the bank, had no comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy of monetary policy. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Richmond, Va.; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Chizu Nomiyama)