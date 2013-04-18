By Rick Rothacker

CHARLOTTE, NC, April 18 The Federal Reserve should consider halting its purchases of mortgage bonds as the U.S. housing market recovers, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

"What's going on in the housing market ought to get us thinking about pulling back from that and stopping MBS purchases first and maybe selling off MBS or swapping MBS for Treasury (bonds)," he told reporters on the sidelines of a Richmond Fed conference.

Lacker, a policy hawk who last year voted repeatedly against the Fed's monetary easing drive, has always expressed a distaste for mortgage bond purchases, which he sees as inappropriate central bank intervention into a specific market.

"I think this strength in the housing market ought to cause us to reconsider those MBS purchases. Housing is on a quite positive trajectory," he said.

Earlier, Lacker told CNBC television that the Fed's expanded balance sheet, now around $3.2 trillion, raises future inflation risks, making it more difficult for policymakers to time an eventual exit.

Still, he remains sanguine about inflation for now.

"I have been impressed by the stability of inflation expectations. People are pretty confident we're not going to let it get away from 2 percent. I like that," Lacker told CNBC television in an interview. "I think we're in a good place now, but I think we shouldn't be complacent," he said.

Lacker said he does not believe monetary policy can do a great deal to boost employment, which he believes is mostly due to longer-term structural factors in the economy.