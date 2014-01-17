RICHMOND, Va. Jan 17 Signs of an improving
labor market justify further reductions in monthly bond
purchases by the Federal Reserve, a senior official at the U.S.
central bank said on Friday.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker told journalists that
a report showing weak U.S. hiring in December appeared to be
"aberrational."
"It would take a very significant change in the outlook for
me to support not tapering, and I don't think the data we've
seen so far are close to that," Lacker said following a speech
to risk managers.
He said a variety of labor market indicators, including the
level of employment and the number of job openings, paint a
picture of the sustained improvement in the job market outlook
sought by the Fed.
"They all line up," Lacker said.
The Fed announced last month it was reducing monthly bond
purchases to $75 billion from $85 billion. The program has aimed
to spur a faster recovery from the 2007-09 recession.
Investors expect the central bank will continue reducing
monthly purchases throughout 2014, though their conviction is
being tested by data released this month that showed the economy
adding just 74,000 jobs in December, less than half the pace of
the prior month.
A continued slowdown in job growth could dissuade the Fed
from further winding down its bond buying stimulus. Still, many
analysts think last month's weak hiring will prove temporary,
and that U.S. economic growth will pick up substantially this
year.
While Lacker thinks the U.S. job market is strong enough for
the Fed to dial back its support for the economy, he is less
optimistic on the outlook for the broader economy. In his
remarks to the risk managers, he said economic growth this year
would likely be closer to 2 percent than to 3 percent.
Lacker also weighed in on the debate in policy circles over
how the Fed should react to any signs of asset bubbles, saying
it would be a mistake for policymakers to let worries over
bubbles interfere with their inflation mandate.
"Deflecting monetary policy from its price stability mission
to make up for market imperfections ... seems to me misguided,"
he told reporters.