(Details from speech and from session with reporters afterward)
Oct 10 U.S. regulators need to complete a
comprehensive bankruptcy program implementation to allow large
financial institutions to unwind in the event they fail, rather
than depend on government interventions, a top Fed official said
on Friday.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said
that policy-makers continue to feel compelled to handle large
bank failures outside of bankruptcy, a belief with which Lacker
strongly disagrees.
Lacker, in prepared remarks for an event in Chicago, did not
discuss monetary policy in his speech. Afterwards, he told
reporters that it is too soon to say when the Fed will raise
interest rates.
Lacker, who is a voting member on the Fed's policy setting
committee next year, said in his speech that even though the Fed
is making progress with its efforts to get large banks to
complete resolution plans, or so-called living wills, a lot more
work needs to be done.
"As long as regulators retain discretion to intervene with
government funding, the credibility of resolution plans will be
at risk," Lacker said in prepared remarks for a speech in
Chicago on Friday.
Dodd-Frank financial market reforms, in an effort to prevent
a repeat of the chaos that followed investment bank Lehman
Brothers' failure in September 2008, demands that big banks
draft a plan for their own orderly resolution, dubbed a 'living
will'.
The plans are meant to allow a bank to be dismantled under
the bankruptcy code withoug government support, though Lacker
noted that the process still has a long way to go.
In August, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp. told 11 of the largest banks to address
significant shortcomings in the living wills that they
submitted.
Lacker said in his remarks that the government still has
emergency lending powers and, under Title II of Dodd-Frank, the
ability to take a failing bank into receivership, while tapping
a U.S. Treasury line to assist creditors.
The Richmond Fed president said Chapter 11 bankrutpcy was a
better way to resolve a failing bank.
"Broad protection for so many subsidiary creditors (under
Title II) seems likely to weaken market discipline and
exacerbate the too-big-to-fail dynamic that led to the crisis,"
Lacker said.
Credible, unassisted resolutions may require "eliminating
the power of governmental entities to provide ad hoc rescues,"
he said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Tom Polansek in Chicago;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)