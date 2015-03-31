(Adds comments on June meeting, dollar)

By Jason Lange

RICHMOND, Va., March 31 The Federal Reserve will have a "strong" case to hike interest rates in June, a hawkish U.S. central bank official said on Tuesday, dismissing recently weak economic data as transitory and perhaps due to unseasonable weather.

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who has long called for a prompt tightening of monetary policy, said consumer spending, the labor market and other economic conditions have improved significantly over the last year.

A voting member this year on Fed policy, Lacker predicted that the labor market and wages would continue to improve in the months ahead, with the economy growing between 2 percent and 2.5 for the year. He said moves in the dollar and oil prices were likely transitory, so U.S. inflation should rise to the Fed's 2 percent target.

"Given what we know today, a strong case can be made that the federal funds rate should be higher than it is now," Lacker said in prepared remarks to the Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce. "I expect that, unless incoming economic reports diverge substantially from projections, the case for raising rates will remain strong at the June meeting."

Economists expect the Fed to hike rates from near zero by June at the earliest, though a move in September is seen as more likely due to weak inflation and an economic slowdown over the winter.

Some Fed officials have attempted to de-emphasize the timing of the initial rate rise and stress, as Lacker did on Tuesday, that policy will remain accommodative for years.

"Raising the funds rate target a notch or two is less like taking away the punch bowl and more like just slowing down the refills," he said. "We will still be spiking the punch, just not quite as rapidly as we have been."

Lacker also emphasized there is no "fixed, preset timetable" for getting rates up to a normal level of about 3.5 percent to 4 percent. He noted that the dollar's strength was putting downward pressure on U.S. inflation, but expected that to be temporary.

Lacker, who last year described himself as the Fed's lone dissenter on its exit strategy from monetary stimulus, said he had still not decided whether he would dissent at the central bank's June meeting if a majority of policymakers don't vote for a rate hike.

"I'll wait to see what my colleagues have to say," Lacker told journalists following his speech. (Addtional reporting and writing by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)